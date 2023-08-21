PSG set to make huge offer for Tottenham target having agreed personal terms with forward star

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are set to make a huge play for Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani worth over €70m.

That is according to Foot Mercato journalist, Santi Aouna, who reports that PSG will make a new offer to Frankfurt on Monday worth €70m plus bonuses as the Ligue 1 club look to develop an all-French front three alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

The France international has already agreed personal terms and a 5-year contract with the Paris-based club and the transfer now relies on both sides agreeing a fee for the player.

????? #Ligue1 | ? Le PSG va proposer ce matin une nouvelle offre à Francfort à hauteur de 70M€ + des bonus pour Randal Kolo Muani ? ? Randal Kolo Muani est déjà tombé d'accord avec le PSG sur un contrat de 5 ans et attend désormais que les deux clubs soient ok Cc… pic.twitter.com/Nc5aHU3bjw — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 21, 2023

This would be a huge addition for PSG but on the other hand, a blow for Tottenham, who are looking to replace Harry Kane with Kolo Mauni, as reported by GFFN.

Spurs lost their star striker to Bayern Muncih this summer and the 24-year-old would have been an adequate replacement. The forward scored 23 goals and assisted 17 more across 46 matches last season and it is clear to see why he would have been an ideal replacement for Kane. However, it looks like PSG will win the trade if Frankfurt decides to sell the player, leaving the North London club to look elsewhere.