European club early contenders to sign Mason Greenwood

Roma are reportedly keen on signing Mason Greenwood.
That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, who claim Jose Mourinho is open to bringing the English forward to Serie A.
Manchester United announced on Monday afternoon that Greenwood, 21, will not continue at the club following an internal investigation carried out after the attacker was arrested by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault last year following allegations made by a female online.
Confirming their decision not to reintegrate the 21-year-old into the club, despite the previous charges brought against him being dropped due to a lack of evidence, Manchester United, in a statement released on their official website, said: “Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.
“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”
In response to the news he will no longer continue at Old Trafford, Greenwood released a statement of his own. He said: “Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club. I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.”
And now set to leave the club, the Red Devils’ hierarchy are thought to be deliberating over whether or not to sell their number 11 permanently or loan him out for the remaining two years of his contract.
While Roma are early contenders to offer the 21-year-old a fresh start, given the magnitude of his potential, they surely won’t be alone.