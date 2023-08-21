European club early contenders to sign Mason Greenwood

Roma are reportedly keen on signing Mason Greenwood.

That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, who claim Jose Mourinho is open to bringing the English forward to Serie A.

Manchester United announced on Monday afternoon that Greenwood, 21, will not continue at the club following an internal investigation carried out after the attacker was arrested by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault last year following allegations made by a female online.

Confirming their decision not to reintegrate the 21-year-old into the club, despite the previous charges brought against him being dropped due to a lack of evidence, Manchester United, in a statement released on their official website, said: “Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.