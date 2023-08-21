Exclusive: Chelsea set to dismiss Spurs approach for Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur have held internal discussions over making an approach for Conor Gallagher.

In the market for at least one more signing, Spurs, although actively looking to recruit a new striker to replace Harry Kane, are also hopeful of signing a new midfielder before next month’s deadline.

And when it comes to which player the Lilywhites could target, CaughtOffside sources have revealed Chelsea’s Gallagher is high on Ange Postecoglou’s wishlist.

Chelsea are reluctant to sell the English midfielder though. Kicking off the new season very much in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans, Gallagher, 23, has started both of the Blues’ opening Premier League games against Liverpool and West Ham, respectively, and while he may not be nailed on starter week in, week out, there is hope he can develop further under Pochettino.

Spurs remain big admirers of the Epsom-born midfielder though. The Lilywhites have already discussed the structure of their potential offer, which would be around £40 million, as well as spoken about how playing time assurances could help tempt the player.

Nevertheless, despite the recent arrivals of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caciedo, a transfer away from Stamford Bridge is very unlikely for Gallagher due to the club’s poor relationship. One source said: “It is a difficult deal to do because the two clubs absolutely hate each other.”

Brighton and Everton have also expressed an interest in signing Gallagher, however, with the midfielder refusing a move to Goodison Park, and the latter unwilling to match his wage demands, the midfielder’s options are becoming increasingly limited.