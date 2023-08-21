Takehiro Tomiyasu shown harshest of red cards vs. Crystal Palace

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been shown arguably the harshest red card you’ll see all season.

The Japan international was included in Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup to face Crystal Palace during Monday night’s Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

Entrusted to fill in for Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back, Tomiyasu, 24, was tasked with keeping Jordan Ayew quiet down Palace’s right-hand side.

And doing a good job but picking up a yellow card on the hour mark for taking too long to take a throw-in, Tomiyasu knew he would have to watch his step.

However, unfortunately for the 24-year-old, a passage of play that saw Palace go on the offensive just minutes later led to the Japanese defender being shown a second yellow, and subsequent red card, for what referee Darren Coote deemed to be a shirt pull on Ayew.

Upon review of the incident, which could not be overturned by VAR due to the defender’s dismissal coming via a second yellow and not a straight red, it became abundantly clear just how soft of a booking it was.

See for yourself below

At the time of writing, Martin Odegaard’s 54-minute penalty kick remains the difference as the Gunners lead 1-0.