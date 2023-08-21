Transfer news: Chelsea working on attacker transfer, potential opportunity for Ajax star & more

Hello and welcome to my exclusive column for CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe for the full version, plus more content from Ben Jacobs, Christian Falk and more!

Chelsea want another attacking player

Chelsea are working on bringing in one more player in attack, as confirmed as well by Mauricio Pochettino after the defeat to West Ham. They want a creative player, and it’s important for Chelsea to do something in that position after the injury to Christopher Nkunku. We know they wanted Michael Olise but the deal collapsed because Crystal Palace managed to extend his contract, and now there is an internal process to find the right player.

At the moment, I’m hearing that Juventus, through intermediaries, are insisting on the potential exchange deal involving Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku, but for now Chelsea are considering different players. Information has been taken on Lyon’s Bradley Barcola, but Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites.

Let’s see what Chelsea decide, but for sure they will try to do something in that position due to their injury situation.

A lot of people keep asking me about Mohammed Kudus, but it remains the case that Chelsea last asked about Kudus at the beginning of August – it’s now more than 20 days and they’ve not been speaking.

In terms of Kudus and West Ham, at the moment the deal is on total stand-by, the negotiations between West Ham and Ajax are not advancing …