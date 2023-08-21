(Video) Martin Odegaard gives Arsenal lead from spot vs. Crystal Palace

Arsenal have taken the lead against Crystal Palace during Monday night’s Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners, despite being the better of the two teams, have struggled to breakdown Roy Hodgson’s resolute Eagles.

However, following a neat bit of play that saw Eddie Nketiah hauled down by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone after 54 minutes, referee Darren Coote had little choice but to point to the spot.

And pulling rank, midfielder and captain Martin Odegaard, who played a big part in Nketiah winning the penalty, took the responsibility of taking the spot kick.

ARSENAL TAKE THE LEAD!

The Denmark international did not falter either. Calmly placing the ball beyond Johnstone, Odegaard fired the Gunners into an important lead and put them well on their way to securing maximum points from their first two Premier League games of the season.