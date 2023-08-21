Carragher admits West Ham man has made him eat his words

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has admitted that Jarrod Bowen made him eat his words with the shift he put in for West Ham against Chelsea yesterday.

Hammers boss David Moyes looked to be making a bold call when he took Michail Antonio off in the win over Chelsea, and Carragher questioned the decision at the time because of how well the Jamaican striker played.

Still, the pundit then went on to admit Bowen made him eat his words a bit with the impact he made off the bench.

“Brilliant from Bowen, I said I was surprised that Antonio was taken off but if he can do this, he’s making me eat my words,” Carragher said.

Bowen has been a key player for West Ham in recent years and will surely continue to play an important role in Moyes’ side this season.