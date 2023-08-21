27-year-old West Ham man could join Champions League club in the last minute

West Ham attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals could reportedly be set for an imminent transfer move to Sevilla.

The Spaniard has been the subject of some speculation over his future this summer after becoming less of an automatic starter for David Moyes’ side.

Reports in Spain now suggest a move to Sevilla is looking increasingly likely to go through late on this summer.

One issue, however, is that Fornals’ wage demands may not be easy for Sevilla to afford, even if his transfer fee is expected to be fairly low, at less than £7m.

West Ham fans will surely have mixed feelings about this as Fornals has been a fine servant to the club, but Moyes also arguably has better options now.

