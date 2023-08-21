Reporter thinks speedster from English club wants move to Palace

Journalist Dean Jones has stated that he believes Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto could be keen on a transfer to Crystal Palace this summer.

The Italy international is a highly rated young talent and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him move back to the Premier League this summer after Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

Everton have also been linked with Gnonto in recent times but it now seems that Palace may be in the strongest position.

Discussing the Palace-Gnonto situation, Jones said: “The Olise situation had really rattled Palace and they were trying to stick up for themselves as they and other clubs of that size feel that sometimes it becomes a bit impossible to compete in the market at the best of times, as they fight to keep their best assets.

“I do admire Palace’s stance for looking into the tapping up stuff – they genuinely feel this has been out of hand compared to other pursuits. I know there is this narrative that ‘everyone gets tapped up these days’ but I have heard a version of what happened here and if it’s true then I do understand why Palace are annoyed.

“Gnonto is still looking for a new club and I think he would feel more comfortable going to Crystal Palace than Everton in terms of long-term Premier League status so that could become one to look out for. He has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, but there’s not much in it and it’s still Everton most keen.

“In a similar way there are players like Callum Hudson-Odoi and Demarai Gray that are looking for new clubs, both have been pursued by Fulham, and I think Palace will at least be exploring those avenues.”