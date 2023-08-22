Arsenal maintain hugely impressive run since January 2022 with win at Crystal Palace

Arsenal continued a hugely impressive run in the Premier League with last night’s 1-0 win away to Crystal Palace.

Martin Odegaard scored the winner from the penalty spot in the second half, with the Gunners having to defend well to keep the home side out and come away with the three points.

As per Sky Sports in the tweet below, Arsenal are now on a run of 32 wins from their last 36 league games in which they’ve scored first, dating back to January 2022.

The other four games were draws, so this gives you some idea of how good Arsenal have become at defending a lead – a huge improvement on where they were when they were seen as something of a soft touch in the latter years of the Arsene Wenger era…

Arsenal when they score first…? pic.twitter.com/vtZ7uBAyQD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 21, 2023

Arsenal will be one of the favourites for the title this season, and stats like this show why they’ve become so much harder to beat in Arteta’s time as manager.

The Spanish tactician was not at all experienced when he first took the Arsenal job, but his appointment has proven a real masterstroke for the north London club.