Exclusive: Ligue 1 giants lead Chelsea in race for Arsenal transfer raid + Serie A side also keen, says expert

Monaco are leading the race to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun this summer, but there is also interest from Chelsea and Inter Milan.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs in his weekly exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert explaining the current situation regarding the highly-rated young USA international.

Balogun impressed on loan at Reims last season, but it still looks a long shot for him to get into Mikel Arteta’s side on a regular basis, so the Gunners are asking for as much as £45-50m to let him go.

According to Jacobs, Monaco are currently leading the race for the 22-year-old, but Chelsea and Inter might also be worth watching, even if he currently looks too expensive for the Serie A side.

Balogun is supposedly open to moving across London to Arsenal’s rivals Chelsea, though, so Gooners might be a tad concerned about this current situation.

“Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun is another name who has been discussed (by Chelsea), but it’s Monaco who are currently more advanced,” Jacobs said.

“Balogun would be open to a move to Chelsea, though. Inter would also love Balogun, but Arsenal would need to drop their £45-50m asking price by about £10m. There is no reason for them to do so in the current market and with plenty of late window interest.”

AFC surely need to either keep Balogun or do what they can to agree a deal for him to move abroad as soon as possible, or one imagines he could end up being a smart signing for Chelsea or another of their rivals in the final week and a half of the transfer window.