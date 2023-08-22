Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies Arsenal transfer situation with slightly surprising claim

Fabrizio Romano has provided a slightly surprising update on the transfer situation involving Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, the transfer news expert clarified the links between Gunners centre-back Gabriel and clubs from the Saudi Pro League, insisting that the interest was never actually that strong in the first place.

This might surprise some fans after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta left the Brazilian centre-back out of his starting line up to take on Crystal Palace last night, though he did later come on as a substitute in a hard-fought 1-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Still, this news will surely come as a big relief to Gooners everywhere, with Gabriel performing superbly last season and showing himself to be one of the top defensive players in Europe.

Romano even said that one source joked to him that Gabriel would cost as much as €200m to let go, but the truth is that the club don’t even have an asking price in mind as the 25-year-old is simply not available.

“Another important story is with Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes,” Romano said. “He didn’t start against Crystal Palace last night, though he came on in the second half and played very well, showing again that he’s an important player, while he’s also always been a leader in the dressing room.

“However, there have of course been big rumours about Al Ittihad being in London to try to convince Arsenal to sell Gabriel. However, my sources tell me ‘no way’ – Arsenal have no intention to sell or negotiate. This was the case before the Jurrien Timber injury, and even more so now, as to sell such an important player with ten days to go in the transfer window would be absolutely crazy.

“I’m also told there’s nothing concrete with any club – Saudi interest was never that strong. But anyway someone told me it would take something like €200m to even start the negotiations, but it was a joke – the truth is that there is no asking price, no intention from Arsenal to negotiate at all. He’s an untouchable player and he will stay.”