Arsenal transfer news: Folarin Balogun to Chelsea, duo NOT for sale, Jurrien Timber cover offered

Fabrizio Romano has provided some exclusive updates on the latest Arsenal transfer news in today’s edition of his exclusive column on the Daily Briefing.

Gabriel NOT for sale

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes didn’t start against Crystal Palace last night, though he came on in the second half and played very well, showing again that he’s an important player, while he’s also always been a leader in the dressing room.

However, there have of course been big rumours about Al Ittihad being in London to try to convince Arsenal to sell Gabriel. However, my sources tell me ‘no way’ – Arsenal have no intention to sell or negotiate. This was the case before the Jurrien Timber injury, and even more so now, as to sell such an important player with ten days to go in the transfer window would be absolutely crazy…FULL STORY HERE

Balogun to Chelsea links

Folarin Balogun could leave, though, and I think he has now been linked with all the top European clubs. Some fans have asked me about the stories involving Chelsea and Tottenham, but the reality is that, yes, he’s really appreciated by a number of clubs, but the strongest interest until now has been from AS Monaco…FULL STORY HERE

Arsenal offered Timber cover

When Jurrien Timber picked up his injury, agents and intermediaries saw the situation and started to offer players to Arsenal. So there are multiple options for Arsenal and they will continue to assess these opportunities this week and decide if they want to sign any of the players on the market…FULL STORY HERE

Fresh Partey speculation

There’s been talk again of Thomas Partey leaving Arsenal, but…FULL STORY HERE