Arsenal director Edu is one of the key figures behind the club’s interest in a potential transfer move for Bayern Munich Defender Benjamin Pavard, but a deal now looks unlikely as the Frenchman should be heading to Inter Milan instead.

That’s according to CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs in this week’s piece on the Daily Briefing Substack, with the transfer news expert giving some insight into what the Gunners could do to replace the injured Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal fans will surely want to see their club strengthen at the back after the blow of losing Timber for what will probably end up being the majority of the season, and Pavard could have been a decent option due to his similar ability and versatility as both a right-back and a centre-back.

Still, Pavard is most likely to join Inter now, so Arsenal may have to look elsewhere, with Jacobs also naming Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne as a potential low-cost option for the north London giants.

“Arsenal are still deciding whether to bring in a replacement for the injured Jurrien Timber,” Jacobs said. “Although Arsenal have not yet revealed how long the Dutch defender will be out for, sources indicate he’s unlikely to be back before late March.

“Benjamin Pavard has been considered by Edu, but Inter have pretty much completed that transfer. And this is the challenge at this stage of the window, especially when doing unplanned business. A lot of targets just aren’t attainable, and we know Arsenal hate to scramble. They are usually very considered in their approach, even late in windows.

“It will be interesting to see if Arsenal ‘revisit’ a player like Timothy Castagne, who wants to leave Leicester. He was discussed internally a few months ago. He may not be allowed to leave, and it’s Fulham who are the most active Premier League club at the moment.

“But that type of player – one who adds depth and doesn’t break the bank – is the kind of profile Arsenal may look at.”