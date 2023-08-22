Aston Villa could offer out-of-favour Arsenal man a fresh start this summer

So far so good for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side, because despite having a man sent off at Crystal Palace on Monday evening, the Gunners retained their 100 percent record thanks to a Martin Odegaard winner.

It sees the north Londoners sat joint top of the Premier League table alongside Brighton and Hove Albion and Man City, the only three teams to have won both of the opening games in the 2023/24 campaign.

The Spaniard had already seen Jurrien Timber out for months with an ill-timed injury, before Takehiro Tomiyasu was unluckily red carded against the Eagles.

That could mean a reprieve for Nuno Tavares who was sent to Marseille on loan but has returned after a permanent deal was unable to be agreed.

It isn’t clear if the 23-year-old is in Arteta’s plans though regardless of that, 90Min report that Aston Villa have made enquiries to take him to the Midlands.

Unai Emery has got the Villains playing some spectacular football and a switch there could be a real opportunity for the Portuguese.

With 10 days left of the transfer window, there’s plenty of time for a deal to be done, even if it’s only another loan for a season.

Timber’s injury and Tomiyasu’s red card may have changed Arsenal’s focus, though the strength of Villa’s bid could force them into a difficult decision.