Big part of Man City’s future close to sealing loan move for 2023/24 season

Manchester City youngster Maximo Perrone is close to joining La Liga side Las Palmas on loan for the 2023/24 season but remains a big part of the Premier League champions’ future.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the deal will be official soon as Manchester City and Las Palmas are signing documents on Tuesday in order to get the agreement over the line.

The transfer journalist states that there will be no buy option included in the loan deal and it was not even up for discussion as the Premier League champions consider Perrone to be a big part of their future plans.

Manchester City and Las Palmas are signing documents right now to seal Máximo Perrone loan deal. Official soon. ???? #MCFC No buy option included, it was not even discussed as possibility. City consider Perrone potential big part of future plans. pic.twitter.com/sYW9Yy3mo2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2023

The 20-year-old joined City this year back in January from Argentina side Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield for a fee of £8m and has gone on to play twice for the Manchester club since.

The defensive midfielder will move to La Liga in search of first-team minutes in order to work his way towards a starting spot in Pep Guardiola’s team. The European champions have high hopes for the Argentine star and this loan move to Las Palmas could be a huge part of his journey.