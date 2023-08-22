Chelsea agree deal for highly-rated Serbian international with medical due this week

All the while the transfer window remains open, Chelsea are likely to be involved in one way or another.

There are 10 days left for the Blues and any other club to get deals over the line, and with the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku still to be moved on, there’s likely to be space in the wage bill to bring more players in.

Whether bringing in more players on long contracts is another ploy to circumvent the Financial Fair Play rules is unclear, though it does seem a little odd that after offloading so many players to trim down the squad to an acceptable level, Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, is going shopping once more.

Not content with bringing in the likes of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and others, the Daily Mail report that the west Londoners have now agreed a £14m deal for New England Revolution’s highly-rated Serbian international goalkeeper, Djordje Petrovic.

Given that Chelsea currently only have Robert Sanchez fit and able to play at the level expected in the Premier League, Petrovic’s hire makes sense.

More Stories / Latest News PSG remain optimistic that Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club Premier League marksman the subject of £40m bid from West Ham Deal agreed: Man City tied up £85m signing before FA intervention

For the price, it would appear to be a deal that’s a no brainer too.

The outlet report that a medical will take place within 48 hours, meaning that Chelsea could have the custodian in place by the end of the week.