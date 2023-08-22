Chelsea have been dealt a major injury blow with the news that Carney Chukwuemeka is set to be out of action for six weeks.

The talented 19-year-old scored for Chelsea in their 3-1 defeat at West Ham over the weekend, and has long looked like a player with a big future in the game.

However, Chukwuemeka’s progress has now been derailed as the Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports on the England youth international now facing six weeks on the side-lines after he went off injured at the London Stadium on Sunday…

Carney Chukwuemeka out for six weeks. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) August 22, 2023

Chelsea have plenty of other options in midfield, with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo likely to be first choice for Mauricio Pochettino in that department, while Brazilian youngster Andrey Santos could also be an option.

Still, CFC fans will no doubt hope that Chukwuemeka can come back strongly after this injury blow and continue to play an important role in Pochettino’s first-team this season.