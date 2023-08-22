Jamie Carragher claims Chelsea still need four more signings despite mammoth spending spree

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes this Chelsea side is still short of four proven quality players to even be in the conversation in terms of challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Blues owner Todd Boehly has invested huge amounts since taking over from Roman Abramovich, but most of the club’s signings in the last year or so have been promising young players.

A long list of big prospects have arrived, such as Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Carney Chukwuemeka, Malo Gusto and Andrey Santos, but this still doesn’t look like a squad that’s ready to compete for major titles.

See below as Carragher and Sky’s other pundits discuss Chelsea’s spending, with the ex-Red saying they probably still need four more signings even after all this spending…

More Stories / Latest News
England Women’s coach Sarina Wiegman in line for incredible switch to the men’s game
Chelsea sound out Arsenal star over potential £50million transfer
Exclusive: “Good chance” Manchester United will “activate” transfer deal this week, says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea fans would probably agree that a few more proven and experienced players are needed in a few key positions, but it remains to be seen what the west London giants have up their sleeve for the final week and a half of the transfer window.

And having put so much faith in these young players, are Chelsea now under pressure to stick with them and pursue a more long-term project?

More Stories Jamie Carragher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.