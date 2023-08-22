Exclusive: “He will leave Chelsea for sure” – Fabrizio Romano names player who’s been told he’s out of CFC project

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is not part of Mauricio Pochettino’s project at Stamford Bridge and looks certain to leave the club before the end of the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Hudson-Odoi went out on loan to Bayer Leverkusen last season after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea, but the club will surely feel he did little while he was away in Germany to show that he’s now ready to come back and make an impact in the Premier League.

Despite being regarded as a huge prospect when he first broke through as a youngster for Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi’s career has not really progressed as many would’ve hoped, so it could now be the right time to offload him if a buyer can be found.

Romano expects the 22-year-old to move on, though it seems a deal with Fulham is currently off, with Nottingham Forest another possibility for him, but with nothing close just yet.

“Departures also remain something to keep an eye on, with Callum Hudson-Odoi another player out of the Chelsea project,” Romano said.

“The latest is that Fulham have left the race for his signature as of now. There’s also interest from Nottingham Forest but nothing close yet.

“Still, he will leave Chelsea for sure, the club has been very clear in their message to the player to find another solution this summer.”