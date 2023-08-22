Exclusive: “Still an outside chance” for Chelsea to beat London rivals to attacker transfer, says expert

Chelsea could still be in the race for the potential transfer of Ajax attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus this summer, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Ghana international has also been targeted by West Ham United this summer, but Jacobs says the Hammers have still not managed to agree a deal for him, meaning there is an outside chance of Chelsea winning the race for the 23-year-old.

Kudus could be a useful signing for Chelsea’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has not made the most convincing start to life at Stamford Bridge, with just one point from the first six available in the new Premier League season.

Jacobs also says the likes of Brennan Johnson and Bradley Barcola could be worth watching from a Chelsea point of view, but one imagines it would be doubly satisfying to sign Kudus and prevent a London rival getting hold of him.

“With Christopher Nkunku sidelined and Armando Broja returning from an ACL injury, Chelsea would ideally like another striker, but it’s about finding the right profile, and whether that’s a traditional No.9 or just a creative-minded attacker. If the former, Broja is going to feel pushed down the pecking order,” Jacobs said.

“Brennan Johnson and Bradley Barcola are two to watch, and there’s still an outside chance of Mohammed Kudus, who West Ham have failed to date to agree a deal for.”

