England Women’s coach Sarina Wiegman in line for incredible switch to the men’s game

Although England Women’s attempt to win the Women’s World Cup was ultimately unsuccessful, coach Sarina Wiegman only enhanced her credentials.

The Lionesses ultimately didn’t have enough against Spain to get their hands on the prize, but in every other game, Wiegman and her coaching staff were able to overcome any adversity that came their way.

It’s no wonder then that she is now being considered for jobs in the men’s game.

If men are able to coach in the women’s game, we’re surely at the point now where it also works the other way around if the credentials of the coach concerned are at an acceptable level.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), the Dutch Football Federation will consider Wiegman on a shortlist of candidates as and when they’re ready to replace Ronald Koeman, and assuming that Wiegman herself wants the role.

It would be a real line in the sand for women’s football and could open up a whole host of opportunities elsewhere for elite level women’s coaches such as Chelsea’s Emma Hayes.

Whether, in the end, the Dutch or any other federation or club will be brave enough to be the first to hire a female in such a high-profile role remains to be seen, but a battle of the sexes will certainly put the cat amongst the pigeons.