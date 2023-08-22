Hope rises for Tottenham man as contract negotiations re-open

The transfer window can be a trying time for every football player, manager and club, though one Tottenham man is set to re-open talks which could give him clarity over his future.

Even though the 2023/24 Premier League season will be almost four games old by the time the transfer window closes, there will still be moves made right up until the very last second as clubs try and secure a bargain or a player they’ve been tracking long-term.

Some deals fail at the last-minute of course. Who can forget the David De Gea to Real Madrid fax fiasco?!

For Spurs custodian, Hugo Lloris, the future looked bleak after he broke off discussions with Italian giants, Lazio, because it was believed that he wasn’t interested in having to fight for the No.1 jersey.

As a player that’s won the World Cup and had over 600 club appearances, one can understand why his ego may have taken a bit of a dent if the expectation was he might need to settle for being the No.2 on occasion.

However, according to Sky Sports Italy, the Serie A side have re-opened negotiations with Lloris, which would suggest that they’re willing to acceded to his demands.

With only 10 days left until the closure of the transfer window, all parties will need to work hard and fast to get the deal done, but where there’s a will, there’s a way.