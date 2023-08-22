Jose Enrique delighted by world class Newcastle player

Things are getting better and better for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United at present, with former Magpie, Jose Enrique, espousing the virtues of one current star.

Howe and his backroom team have been building a very intelligent squad over the past 18 months.

Despite having the evident riches of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) to buy just about any player they choose, the manager has taken a diligent and considered approach to signing players that will fit into his footballing philosophy.

Not for him the world class names that could upset dressing room equilibrium, but players of the highest level and who will integrate well into the squad.

It’s often forgotten that a player’s character and how he is off the field should be as important to a buying club as what they can do on the pitch.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham emerge as new favourites to land £325k-a-week striker Exclusive: Ligue 1 giants lead Chelsea in race for Arsenal transfer raid + Serie A side also keen, says expert Newcastle first-teamer set to leave this week on loan

Certainly, Howe struck the jackpot when he lured Sandro Tonali to St. James’ Park, and Jose Enrique agrees that Newcastle have got themselves a gem.

“For me, Sandro Tonali is a player that will keep growing and eventually he can become world class,” he said to Grosvenor Sport (h/t Chronicle Live).

“After seeing him against Aston Villa I thought that he had everything. I can see him scoring goals, he runs a lot and he is the perfect style of player for Eddie Howe so I think he can make a similar impact to Bruno Guimaraes when they signed him. “

In the very short space of time he’s had with his team-mates on the pitch, Tonali has slotted in beautifully, and is one of those players that makes even the most difficult passage of play look beautifully simple.

The Italian is likely to be the fulcrum of what Newcastle want to do this season and barring injuries, it could be a special few months for club and player.