Journalist is staggered that David Raya chose Arsenal over Tottenham

Though it appeared for a while that David Raya would be stuck at Brentford because of their refusal to budge on transfer price, the custodian has ended up at Arsenal and in competition with Aaron Ramsdale.

The 27-year-old should provide the Gunners No.1 with some real competition for the goalkeeper’s jersey, and that’s evidently something that Mikel Arteta wants to see from all positions on the pitch.

Given how close Arsenal ran Man City in last year’s title race, moving to the Emirates was a clear step up for the Spaniard, with respect.

However, one esteemed journalist can’t quite believe that Raya has made that decision.

“Can I be really controversial as well? I know that you guys were in for David Raya. I am staggered that Raya has chosen to go and sit on the bench for a place rather than come to a club like a Spurs where he could play regular first-team football behind a new backline,” the Daily Mirror’s Darren Lewis said on the Last Word on Spurs podcast.

“Honestly, I am staggered. You have to question the ambition of any player who would be prepared to sit on the bench behind an England international who helped challenge for a title last season rather than go somewhere where there’s a gaping hole in goal, I’m very surprised by that, I’ve got to say.”

Though Lewis’ thoughts won’t necessarily be appreciated by Arsenal supporters, it’s hard to disagree.

It’s not really a progression if he does find himself sat on the bench more often than not, even if he’s moved to a supposed ‘bigger’ club.

Every football player should be looking to play every game, and whilst strength in depth and competition for places is all part of the modern game, ultimately, you want to be out on the pitch.

Raya had that at Brentford and, as Lewis rightly notes, he would also have had that at Spurs. Time will tell if he’s made the right choice.