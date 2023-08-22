Jurgen Klopp receives massive boost ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have been handed a huge boost ahead of their trip to Newcastle on Sunday as the Reds have won their appeal regarding Alexis Mac Allister’s red card against Bournemouth.

The FA have released a statement stating that they have overturned the World Cup winner’s three-game suspension and the Argentine is now free to play against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle at the weekend.

The statement read: “An independent regulatory commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister’s three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal.

“The Liverpool midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during their Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday, 19 August.”

Mac Allister was shown a straight red by referee Thomas Bramall after catching Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie on the foot in the 58th minute of Liverpool’s 3-1 home win on Saturday. The decision was widely criticised across the football community and has now been rightly overturned.

Had the 24-year-old been suspended for three games it would have been a disaster for Klopp as the German coach needs to use these early games in the season to allow his new midfielders to click and get to know their teammates before things get more serious further down the line.