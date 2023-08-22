According to Sky Sports News, Leeds United are interested in a deal to capture Joseph Paintsil, a striker for KRC Genk.

Sky Sports reports in their live transfer blog that Leeds are reportedly considering a number of striker alternatives, including the Ghanaian international.

Genk is rumored to be open to offers around £8.5 million as Daniel Farke frantically seeks to boost his strike force.

Due to numerous injuries, Farke is currently working with a rather small squad; he was only able to field eight substitutions against Birmingham City, and players like Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra have been choosing to sit out recent games in order to pursue moves elsewhere.