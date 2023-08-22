Leeds set to announce the signing of Brighton ace this week

With Brighton and Hove Albion flying high at the top of the Premier League at present, the thought of a player wanting to leave them to drop down into the Championship at join Leeds is an odd one to say the least.

However, it isn’t always a bed of roses at a football club, particularly if you happen to be a player that doesn’t often get the opportunity to make their mark.

Though Roberto De Zerbi has clearly tried his best to use as many players as possible since he took over the position from Graham Potter, there are always going to be those that find fault.

It happens in all walks of life, and unless there’s a genuine grievance behind why the player believes he’s being left out, then working hard and being visible are the two things to get him noticed.

Argentinian journalist, Bruno Gonzalez Garcia, has tweeted that his countryman, 18-year-old Facundo Buonanotte, a rising star that could benefit from regular football, is expected to join Leeds on loan in the next few days.

En los próximos días, se espera la confirmación de la llegada de Facundo Buonanotte ?? al Leeds??????? a préstamo#SeleccionArgentina pic.twitter.com/asbfgci677 — Bruno González García (@gonzalezbruno) August 21, 2023

Though he’s perhaps not the biggest name he’s certainly made an impression at the AMEX Stadium, and looked after well by the all whites, there’s no reason why this move can’t be a win win.

The player gets regular football at a high level, whilst Leeds shore up a team who are still struggling with players wanting to leave, such as Willy Gnonto.