Exclusive: “Keep an eye” on long-term Liverpool transfer target’s situation changing, says expert

It is worth keeping an eye on the situation of Ryan Gravenberch at Bayern Munich towards the end of the summer transfer window, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Netherlands international has been a long-standing transfer target for Liverpool, according to Jacobs, and it seems that he’d be open to a move to Anfield if the opportunity came along.

Liverpool have had a busy summer in midfield, bringing in three new signings in that position already in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

However, that followed five players leaving in that area of the pitch as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were sold, while James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita left on free transfers.

So there could surely be room for a talent like Gravenberch, and it seems Jacobs thinks this might be one for LFC supporters to keep an eye on as we head towards Deadline Day.

“Liverpool do still want another midfielder, but not necessarily a No.6 unless the right opportunity presents itself. That’s partly because Stefan Bajcetic is back in the squad,” Jacobs said.

“Keep an eye on long-standing target Ryan Gravenberch, though, who is a more versatile midfielder. Bayern’s position all summer has been that they don’t want to sell, but the player is open to Liverpool having endured a tough first season in Germany. Let’s see if Bayern’s position changes in the final few days of the window.

“Liverpool have also been linked with Kalvin Phillips. I have been told all summer Phillips wants to stay at Manchester City and fight for his place. Nonetheless, this one could still be one to keep an eye on, because Liverpool did look at Phillips when he was still at Leeds.”