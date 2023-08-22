Liverpool recently asked about as many as four or five midfielder transfer targets, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest column for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

The Reds have already signed three midfielders this summer, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo following the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Could there be room for one more new addition in that position? It seems Romano wouldn’t rule it out, implying that the likes of Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat could be among Liverpool’s options.

For now, however, LFC have only recently asked about those 4-5 midfielders, so it’s seemingly not anything particularly concrete for the moment, according to Romano.

Discussing the latest on Phillips’ future at Man City and Liverpool’s transfer plans, Romano said: “Kalvin Phillips has been attracting links with Liverpool again, but I’m not aware of anything concrete or advanced.

“Liverpool can sign another midfielder but only if they find the right opportunity in terms of price, conditions and more.

“They made calls last week for 4-5 midfielders – Sofyan Amrabat was another on of those – but just to be informed on conditions of the deals, nothing concrete after they signed Wataru Endo.”

Phillips could be a fine fit for this Liverpool side, while Amrabat is another player who’s impressed in that position in recent times, but fans would probably also be pretty happy with Endo, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai as a new-look midfield three.