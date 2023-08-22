Man City consider deal for Premier League star finished since last week

Man City are still in the transfer market as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his squad and Fabrizio Romano reports that the Premier League champions consider a deal for West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta finished since last week.

The Premier League champions were looking to bring the Brazilian to the Etihad this summer but a betting scandal related to the West Ham star threw the transfer in doubt last week.

The move could have been worth around £80m to the Hammers but City now consider the deal off and finished, report Sky Sports and Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League champions are already looking at different options and will look to bring someone through the door by the end of the transfer window.

Manchester City board consider Lucas Paquetá deal off since last week — no changes, already looking at different options. ????? #MCFC Doku deal was not linked to Paquetá as City opened talks with Rennes more than 20 days ago. pic.twitter.com/qcz68m4GoQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2023

Paqueta could have been a great signing for Man City having had a positive first season in the Premier League. The Manchester club will be without Kevin De Bruyne for a long time and the Brazilian would have eased the absence of the Belgian star.

It remains to be seen who Man City sign as an alternative to the Hammers midfielder as Guardiola looks to create history by winning four Premier League titles in a row.