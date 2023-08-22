Pep Guardiola to miss next two Man City games after undergoing emergency operation

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will reportedly be out of the club’s next two games due to traveling to Barcelona to undergo emergency surgery after suffering extreme back pain.

The Spanish tactician’s condition is understood not to be too serious, but he will now be out for City until after the international break, it is expected.

The reigning treble winners take on Sheffield United away and Fulham at home in their next two league matches, with assistant manager Juanma Lillo set to cover for Guardiola in his absence.

City are surely well equipped to cope without their manager, though it is of course a blow to lose one of the very finest coaches in the world.

“Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon,” City said in an official club statement.

Guardiola took over at the Etihad Stadium in 2016 and has since won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, four League Cups and two FA Cups with the club.