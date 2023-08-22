Man United under pressure to donate Mason Greenwood transfer fee to charity

Manchester United made their decision regarding Mason Greenwood’s future at the club on Monday and with the 21-year-old set to leave Old Trafford, the Red Devils have a huge decision to make.

The Premier League giants handled the Greenwood case disastrously in the build-up to their decision this week as previous communications hinted that they wanted to keep the forward, and a report from The Athletic stated that this was indeed the case.

United performed a U-turn on their path due to pressure from the public, but the damage was already done and according to the Telegraph, the Man United are now under more pressure to donate any potential transfer fee they receive for Greenwood to charities fighting domestic abuse.

? Manchester United are under pressure to donate any potential transfer fee they receive for Mason Greenwood to charities fighting domestic abuse. (Source: @TelegraphSport) pic.twitter.com/OYBHYDzmUG — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 22, 2023

There will be interest in Greenwood from around the globe with Saudi Arabia being mooted as a possible destination for the 21-year-old, as reported by the Express.

A fee for the Man United star would cost millions and that could potentially go to charity if Man United decide it is the right thing to do in an attempt to win back favour with the public.