Newcastle first-teamer set to leave this week on loan

Not everyone at Newcastle United will be enjoying just how well the club have been doing over the past few months.

Eddie Howe really has hit a sweet spot at St. James’ Park with most of the signings he has made for the club coming good and providing impetus to drive up the Premier League and ensure Champions League qualification.

A slender defeat to champions, Man City, aside, Howe has to be pleased with how his team have begun this season as they go hunting for glory on a number of fronts.

One player that won’t have been part of any of the back-slapping or celebrations is Ryan Fraser.

As Football Scotland note, there’s no way back for the player at Newcastle, after he was sidelined back in October of 2022 by Howe, because of his attitude.

With 10 days left of the current transfer window, he really does need to leave. If for no other reason than to get his career back on track.

More Stories / Latest News Jose Enrique delighted by world class Newcastle player West Ham emerge as new favourites to land £325k-a-week striker Exclusive: Ligue 1 giants lead Chelsea in race for Arsenal transfer raid + Serie A side also keen, says expert

He might be in luck too, as reliable Italian journalist, Gianluca di Marzio, notes that he could be off to Empoli on loan.

A deal could even be struck as early as this week for the 29-year-old midfielder, which is surely likely to prove beneficial to all parties.

Should Fraser ultimately decide that Italian football isn’t for him, he runs the risk of seeing his professional career go down the pan as there’s no news on any other club even so much as enquiring about his services.