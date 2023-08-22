Ollie Harrison, a highly regarded midfielder, left Newcastle to join Chelsea’s academy, and the Blues confirmed his arrival this morning.

Dan Ashworth is said to have worked hard to retain the 16-year-old on Tyneside because there was speculation that the young midfielder might become the next big thing, following in the footsteps of fellow neighborhood kids Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley.

The London club released a statement today:

“Chelsea is pleased to confirm midfielder Ollie Harrison has joined the club after signing a scholarship agreement.

“The 16-year-old arrives from Newcastle United and will continue his development this season with our Under-18s, who started their campaign on Saturday with a victory over Crystal Palace.

“Harrison has been capped by England at under-16 level and was part of the side that this year won the Mondial Montaigu Tournament in France. Welcome to Chelsea, Ollie!”