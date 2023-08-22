Player undergoing Man United medical but move hinges on current star leaving

Manchester United are conducting medical tests on Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir but the 25-year-old will only move to Old Trafford this summer if Dean Henderson leaves the club.

The English goalkeeper is currently Erik ten hag’s number-two behind new signing Andre Onana and is wanted by Crystal Palace before the transfer window shuts. It is uncertain if a deal can be agreed upon between the two Premier League clubs but if it does, that will see United move for Bayinder.

According to The Athletic, the Manchester club have been pursuing Bayindir for some time but want to gain clarity around the condition of a back problem before deciding whether to recruit the 25-year-old.

The Turkish shot-stopper is undergoing provisional checks in Greece and subject to the results, United will have the choice to close out a deal worth around €5million or focus on another of their available options.

Bayinder has been with Fenerbahce since 2019 and has gone on to play 145 times for the Istanbul-based club. The goalkeeper has a contract until 2027, therefore, £5m is a good deal for Man United to finalise.

However, as mentioned above, the transfer of Bayinder hinges on the departure of Henderson and it remains to be seen if the Englishman leaves Old Trafford this summer.