Premier League clubs in three-way fight for Chelsea attacker

Chelsea still appear to be one of the most active clubs in this summers transfer market, having not only moved on a full XI of players, but now setting about bringing a few more in.

It’s been all go in terms of transfers in each of the three windows where Todd Boehly has been in charge of the club, and whilst there’s a chance of deals to be done, there’s almost a guarantee that the American will be positioning the club at the head of the queue.

The west Londoners still have to get players off of their wage bill, however, and one of their attackers is set to be at the centre of a three-way fight for his services.

Aside from a short loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen, Callum Hudson-Odoi has spent the entirety of his career at Stamford Bridge, without ever really having made his mark.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that the club have made it clear he has no future with them, leaving the 22-year-old to weight up any offers from elsewhere.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea’s near neighbours, Fulham, now have competition for the attacking midfielder-cum-winger from both Nottingham Forest and Everton.

Though the player has agreed terms with the Cottagers according to the outlet, at this stage Fulham appear unwilling to meet Chelsea’s paltry £8m valuation.