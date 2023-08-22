Premier League marksman the subject of £40m bid from West Ham

With 10 days left of the summer transfer window, West Ham will be one of many teams looking to do some late deals in order to shore up various positions in their squad.

Though the Hammers have now started to get some new faces through the door, it hasn’t been the best of windows for them. More so when you consider how much money they’ve had to spend compared with other transfer windows.

Waiting for the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal before embarking upon their own purchases has proved to be a terrible decision in hindsight, and left the club floundering in the marketplace.

More Stories / Latest News PSG remain optimistic that Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club Deal agreed: Man City tied up £85m signing before FA intervention Takehiro Tomiyasu shown harshest of red cards vs. Crystal Palace

However, there is still time to get deals over the line if all parties are keen to make it work.

To that end, Football Insider have reported that West Ham have made a £35-£40m formal offer for one Premier League striker.

After losing Gianluca Scamacca and, perhaps, with the worry of Michail Antonio potentially accepting an offer from the Saudi Pro League, the Hammers are getting busy.

Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke is the player in question, though it isn’t clear if the Cherries are open to an agreement at that price, nor if the player himself, believed to be contracted to the club until 2026, wants to move back to London where he began his career (at Chelsea).