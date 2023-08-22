PSG remain optimistic that Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club

It’s already been one of the transfer sagas of this or any other summer and despite all that has been said already, Paris Saint-Germain still believe that they have a chance of retaining Kylian Mbappe beyond the end of the current season.

The French World Cup winner is believed to have agreed to move to La Liga giants, Real Madrid, at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, when his contract with the current Ligue Un champions comes to an end.

However, as AS report, he has recently met with Qatari emissaries to discuss his current situation and the possibility that his association with PSG can extend further than the end of the season.

From a financial perspective, it’s clear that the French side can easily trump Real Madrid in terms of the package that can be offered, with perhaps only the Saudi Pro League able to take things up a notch in monetary terms.

Given that Mbappe doesn’t have any interest in moving to Saudi Arabia at present, that isn’t even a consideration.

In any event, the football world will eventually know exactly what the player’s motivation is depending on his decision.

Move to Los Blancos and one could rightly suggest it’s because of the prestige of playing for one of the world’s greatest clubs.

Stay put in Paris, and money would clearly be higher on Mbappe’s agenda.