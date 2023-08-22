Tottenham may have to pay record fee to bring Harry Kane replacement to North London

Tottenham are still in the market for potential Harry Kane replacements and the North London club may have to break a record in order to bring one of their targets to the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, KAA Gent are ready to demand a Belgian record fee for striker Gift Orban after the Nigeria star impressed at the club last season.

The 21-year-old joined from Norweigan outfit Staebek in January and went on to score 20 goals across 22 appearances for the Belgian club in all competitions. Orban has continued to impress throughout the early stages of the current campaign and it is believed that Gent want between £30m-£40m to part with their star man.

The current Belgian record sale is the reported €35m paid by AC Milan for ex-Club Brugge man Charles De Ketelaere last summer. As for Gent, they know that both interested parties, Tottenham and Fulham, have significant funds at their disposal following the sales of their star players Harry Kane and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Therefore, they are well within their right to ask for more than €35m and it will be up to the two Premier League clubs if they want to pay it for the talented 21-year-old.