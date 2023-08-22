Tottenham muscling in on exciting attacker that West Ham have already made a bid for

As the summer transfer window begins to draw to a close, both Tottenham and West Ham have an inherent need to bring a striker in before September 1.

From the north Londoner’s perspective it’s going to be difficult to come anywhere close to replacing Harry Kane, though that’s the reality that faces them.

West Ham have already allowed striking flop, Gianluca Scamacca, to move on, so whether or not any other current attackers are sold, they still have to replace the Italian.

David Moyes has already placed a bid for a winger that’s been described as one of the most exciting attacking talents in the world according to Football Insider.

It’s not clear how much the bid is for or whether it has been accepted, and now Spurs are looking to muscle in with a bid of their own.

Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion are also interested in a player that’s clearly making waves across Europe.

At just 19 years of age, FC Nordsjaelland’s winger, Ernest Nuamah, looks like he needs to decide whereabouts he wants to ply his trade for the rest of the season or whether he prefers staying in the Danish league.

With respect, the player is probably not the immediate answer to either side’s striking issues but may be one for the future.

Given the need for reinforcements straight away, however, he could find himself thrust straight into a Premier League starting XI.