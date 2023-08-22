Tottenham need to move quickly if they want to sign striker with six goals already in 23/24

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side showed that they are heading in the right direction under the Australian as they comprehensively beat Man United at White Hart Lane.

The north Londoners are far from the finished article and a little rough around the edges, but it can’t be downplayed that Postecoglou has only been in charge of the side for a couple of months and the club have since lost their talisman in Harry Kane.

The more that the players buy into their manager’s methods, as long as they’re getting results, the better for everyone.

Certainly, in the space of two games, the Lilywhites are playing a brand of football far more suited to what they’re used to at the Lane than what was being produced under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

It’s clear that they do need to acquire another striker before the end of the transfer window, however, and it was thought that Gent marksman, Gift Orban, was high up on their list of priorities.

According to WhoScored, the striker has already plundered six goals in six games this season, but it does seem that if Tottenham want to sign him, they’ll need to move quickly.

That’s because Fulham have also positioned themselves in the race according to Football Insider. Having recently sold Aleksandar Mitrovic, the west Londoner’s need for a front man is just as acute as their London rivals.