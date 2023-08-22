Tottenham need to move quickly if they want to sign striker with six goals already in 23/24

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side showed that they are heading in the right direction under the Australian as they comprehensively beat Man United at White Hart Lane.
The north Londoners are far from the finished article and a little rough around the edges, but it can’t be downplayed that Postecoglou has only been in charge of the side for a couple of months and the club have since lost their talisman in Harry Kane.
The more that the players buy into their manager’s methods, as long as they’re getting results, the better for everyone.
Certainly, in the space of two games, the Lilywhites are playing a brand of football far more suited to what they’re used to at the Lane than what was being produced under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.
It’s clear that they do need to acquire another striker before the end of the transfer window, however, and it was thought that Gent marksman, Gift Orban, was high up on their list of priorities.
According to WhoScored, the striker has already plundered six goals in six games this season, but it does seem that if Tottenham want to sign him, they’ll need to move quickly.
That’s because Fulham have also positioned themselves in the race according to Football Insider. Having recently sold Aleksandar Mitrovic, the west Londoner’s need for a front man is just as acute as their London rivals.
We won’t pay the 30 mil they want when will spurs fans wake the hell up n see what levy’s up too 1 week n half a go 100 odd mil for kane but we still need to sell before we buy we will panic buy in last two days like levy does or he will say we tried but couldn’t agree n some other team will swoop in n give them what they want n get them like what happens every window only way for change at board level is by boycotting everyting spurs but spurs fans havnt the brain to do it
Know what you mean,we will never win anything while levy is holding the purse strings.We act like a basement club,it’s always not the best but the cheapest bargain,look at our goal keeper search,not the best but the cheapest(nothing against the lad we signed,seems like a decent lad).We have been favourites to sign a lot of class players(scouts have done a great job)but levy will not pay the top amount.If you remember we where top favourites to sign Bruno fenandes but levy would’nt pay fee,Maddison-20m,Watkins-20m,grealish-25m,Bowen 20m.Sad but hey ho.Our only hope is if someone buys the club.
Levy can’t help himself penny pinching. Just identify the players we need and get them in quickly before another club bids for them. It’s not rocket science. Take a look at how Aston villa do it!!!
Slow penny pinching negotiations have lost us so many good players and given other clubs chances to hijack the deals. If it cost us a couple of million quid more so be it. That’s peanuts in the big picture of things.