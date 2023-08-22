Tottenham ready to sell star with 361 appearances as player is not part of Postecoglou’s plans

Tottenham are considering offers for defender Eric Dier as the Englishman is not part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans following his absence from the Aussie’s latest squad.

The 29-year-old has been omitted from the new Tottenham manager’s squad for the opening two weeks of the Premier League season as the former Celtic boss has opted for Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as his centre-back pairing.

Having played 361 times for the North London club, Dier is a key member of the dressing room but it now seems that the payer could leave the club before the transfer window shuts as the Daily Mail report that Fulham are interested in signing the England international.

Dier has one year left on his current Spurs contract, therefore, it would make sense to sell the defender this summer, especially if he is not part of Postecoglou’s plans for the campaign.

According to the report, Fulham’s interest in Dier comes as a result of their expectations that Tosin Adarabioyo could leave the club before the transfer window closes with Monaco and also Tottenham interested in the 25-year-old.

There is a lot that needs to happen before Dier leaves Spurs but it seems that it is a possibility over the coming days.