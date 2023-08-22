Exclusive: Mixed news on Tottenham potentially signing Serie A stars to replace Harry Kane

Tottenham could be in the market for a signing to replace Harry Kane up front before the end of the summer transfer window, but there is no sense of panic or rush over a deal, according to Ben Jacobs.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Jacobs ran the rule over a few potential options for Spurs in attack, with a look at potential raids on Serie A in particular.

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez would be an exciting option and seemingly has admirers at Tottenham, according to Jacobs, though he’s less sure about the north Londoners making a move to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus.

Elsewhere, THFC could also look at Lille’s Jonathan David, while Gent wonderkid Gift Orban looks an exciting talent, even if he is perhaps not yet ready to move to one of the Premier League’s top clubs.

Replacing Kane clearly won’t be easy, but Martinez would surely be the best option, even if Inter are currently insisting he’s not for sale.

“Tottenham aren’t panicking about replacing Harry Kane. Ange Postecoglou has brought a real sense of calmness to the club. The new Spurs boss has impressed to date with his level-headed attitude,” Jacobs said.

“Spurs are going to be busy between now and when the window shuts because they have some outgoings to resolve to ensure the squad side is manageable.

“As far as replacing Kane is concerned, Jonathan David was a concrete target under Fabio Paratici, but so much has changed since then. It won’t be easy doing business with Lille either with so little time left in the window. David’s asking price is now as high as €65m, and this has put off many interested clubs.

“Gent’s Gift Orban has also been considered, although Spurs are yet to table a formal bid. Orban has a lot of qualities to like but is ultimately unproven at Premier League level.

“Spurs would love Lautaro Martinez, but Inter have been telling suitors all summer he’s not for sale. And I don’t think Spurs will move for Dusan Vlahovic either despite some summer links.

“What is clear is Postecoglou doesn’t want to panic buy, and the type of profile he is looking for is different to the type of players Paratici was looking for when Antonio Conte was still at the club. That’s why directly replacing Kane (if that’s even possible!) may take some time.

“I can still see Spurs adding a striker in the final days of the window but the question is whether they save some of that Kane fee in order to take their time for a flagship signing in the windows that follow, or spend big now.”