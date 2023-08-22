Fabrizio Romano believes there is a good chance that Manchester United will try to activate the transfer deal for Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos this week.

The Red Devils signed Andre Onana as their new number one this summer, but one imagines they’ll now be keen on another signing in that position, with backup ‘keeper Dean Henderson likely to leave, according to Romano in today’s edition of his CaughtOffside column on Substack.

David de Gea also left this summer, so it could be that Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag will soon have two completely different ‘keepers competing for a place in the team.

Onana will likely continue as number one for United, while Vlachodimos looks set to be the alternative option in goal for MUFC, coming in for cup games or if the Cameroon shot-stopper is out injured.

“I think there’s good chance for Manchester United to activate Odisseas Vlachodimos deal in the next days, maybe next week,” Romano said.

“Talks have been positive on player side, he’s keen on the move. It now depends on final conditions from Benfica… and of course, on Dean Henderson as he has to leave. Crystal Palace are ahead of Forest for him now.”

United have had a busy summer, also bringing in Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund, while the likes of Fred and Alex Telles have been sold.