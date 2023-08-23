Former defender Sebastien Bassong admits he regrets forcing £8m Newcastle exit in 2009..

The 37-year-old discussed his career in detail, including his formative years on Tyneside, in a frank interview with The Beautiful Game Podcast.

Bassong went on to play 34 times for the team during his first season, but he left the team quickly the following summer as his stock kept rising. Bassong even received a fine for declining to practice with the Magpies’ team during preseason.

“I consider Newcastle as my mum. When I think and talk about Newcastle now, they gave me a platform.