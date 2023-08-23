Former defender Sebastien Bassong admits he regrets forcing £8m Newcastle exit in 2009..
The 37-year-old discussed his career in detail, including his formative years on Tyneside, in a frank interview with The Beautiful Game Podcast.
Bassong went on to play 34 times for the team during his first season, but he left the team quickly the following summer as his stock kept rising. Bassong even received a fine for declining to practice with the Magpies’ team during preseason.
“I consider Newcastle as my mum. When I think and talk about Newcastle now, they gave me a platform.
“I’m gutted to have done what I’ve done. To behave the way I behaved. That’s my fault. I should’ve known better, even though I was young.
“I was approached and told not to go training by clubs and my agent, saying we were going to force the move. I’m an emotional person so I love Newcastle, even now. I love the Geordies. Later down the line I never wanted to force a move because I learnt my lesson. I always want a good relationship with people so that hurt me.” – said Bassong.