Aston Villa could be forced to cash in on 21-year-old due to FFP regulations

Aston Villa could look to sell Cameron Archer this summer.

According to reports, the West Midlands club could be under pressure to cash in on their prized asset in order to comply with Financial FairPlay regulations.

They have already sanctioned the departure of Aaron Ramsey to Burnley earlier this week.

Apparently, Leeds are hoping to sign Archer this summer and he is likely to cost between £15-20 million.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Sheffield United are now closing in on signing the talented attacker.

The Blades will pay a fee of around £18-19 million for him and Aston Villa will have a buyback clause inserted into his contract.

Sheffield United are set to sign Cameron Archer on £18/19m deal from Aston Villa — medical booked. ??? #transfers Villa will also retain a buy back clause as it’s part of the process — like Ramsey at Burnley. pic.twitter.com/kuQ50csmfO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2023

The 21-year-old needs regular football in order to continue his development and fulfil his tremendous potential. At Aston Villa, he would have been behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order and a move to Sheffield United would be ideal for him.

Apparently, a medical has been booked with the Blades and it remains to be seen whether Leeds United can swoop in and hijack the move.