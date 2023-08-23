Barcelona turn their backs on deal for Tottenham man

Although there’s still nine days left until the closure of the transfer window, it appears that Barcelona have turned their backs on one Tottenham Hotspur star.

The two clubs had recently done business with the loan of Clement Lenglet to White Hart Lane, and though it was initially thought that Ange Postecoglou would take the Frenchman on a permanent deal, that particular transfer appears to have stalled.

At this stage it would appear that Saudi Arabia is Lenglet’s best chance of first-team action as it’s clear that Xavi doesn’t see him as part of his starting XI for the Catalan giants.

Barca have plenty of cover defensively at present, though they could do with more strength in depth further up the pitch.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that they had enquired with the north Londoners about a loan deal for Giovani Lo Celso.

However, it’s highly unlikely that deal will happen before September 1 too. That’s because, according to a tweet from Sport journalist, Toni Juanmarti, Spurs refused Barca’s request.

El Barça pidió la cesión de Lo Celso, pero los Spurs rechazaron. Y un traspaso el club no lo puede afrontar. Tampoco ayuda que Postecoglou haya enfriado su interés en Lenglet (posible carta). Salvo giro, Lo Celso es ya una vía casi muerta para el Barça.https://t.co/X8sNjoogM5 — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) August 23, 2023

Given the financial predicament that the Spanish league side still find themselves in, they apparently can’t afford a transfer.

To that end, Juanmarti goes on to comment that the deal is almost at a ‘dead end,’ and that being the case, Barca will need to switch their attentions elsewhere.