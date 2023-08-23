Chelsea legend explains how new signing can improve after difficult start

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has explained how he thinks Nicolas Jackson could improve at Stamford Bridge after a tricky start at his new club.

The 22-year-old joined Chelsea from Villarreal this summer, but was perhaps something of a surprise signing due to his lack of experience at the very highest level.

Jackson scored 13 goals in 38 games in all competitions last season, which isn’t a bad return from someone still young and learning the game, but it’s a tad surprising to see him now leading the line for a club like Chelsea.

Still, it seems ex-Blue Hasselbaink rates the Senegal international highly, and hopes his teammates will be able to give him more support.

The Dutchman, speaking to talkSPORT, also suggested that Jackson could perhaps have shown a more ruthless side by stepping up to take the penalty against West Ham, which would have got him off the mark, but which Enzo Fernandez ended up missing.

Hasselbaink said: “Nkunku being out [means] there’s a lot of creativity missing for the strikers. Also now Chukwuemeka being out [means] there’s a lot of creativity [missing and] hopefully his injury is not that bad.

“I would have loved to have seen Jackson take the penalty [against West Ham] to be honest because if he scores, that would give him a little bit of confidence and he would be off the mark.”

Hasselbaink added: “I’ve liked what I’ve seen. He led the line really well against Liverpool, he was a handful against West Ham.

“He just needs a little bit of help, but that also just takes time to get to know your teammates and for your teammates to know you.

“The Premier League is not an easy league. It’s the hardest league [and] it’s the best league. He’ll be fine.”