Chelsea are expected to remain very active in the transfer market towards the latter stages of the window, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

The Blues have already recruited the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in perhaps the biggest transfer saga of the summer, beating out interest and a hijack attempt from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men may not stop there as far as their Premier League interests are concerned, however, with Brennan Johnson and London rival Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun among the options under consideration.

Indeed, contact has already taken place with the latter’s agents, whilst it’s understood that Monaco are also keen on the player, with further developments expected closer to deadline day.

Beyond the English top-flight, there a handful of other names Chelsea could turn to in order to further bolster their squad.

Jesper Lindstrom and Nico Williams are two that appeal, whilst Mohammed Kudus – amid talks between Ajax and West Ham – and Rayan Cherki (whose price-tag is considered too high as things stand) are also on the list.

Romelu Lukaku could be out of the door at Stamford Bridge in the relatively near future, with West Ham, AC Milan and Roman remaining informed on his situation. Chelsea themselves are hopeful of finding a resolution close to the end of the window.